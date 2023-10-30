VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Physicians Realty Trust: Q3…

Physicians Realty Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 7:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Milwaukee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $61.2 million, or 25 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 25 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $12.3 million, or 5 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Milwaukee, posted revenue of $138.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up