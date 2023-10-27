Phillips 66: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.1 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.1 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.63 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.78 per share.

