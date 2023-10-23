VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Philips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 5:04 AM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported profit of $95.8 million in its third quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 36 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $4.87 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

