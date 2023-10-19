Philip Morris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.05…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.05 to $6.08 per share.

