P&G: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.52 billion.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $21.87 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.65 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings to be $6.25 to $6.43 per share.

