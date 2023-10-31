Pfizer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.38 billion in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.38 billion in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.23 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.77 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $58 billion to $61 billion.

