Perficient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $22.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $223.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $221 million to $226 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.94 to $3.99 per share, with revenue ranging from $907 million to $912 million.

