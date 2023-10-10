PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall, Tuesday, 10/10/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: PepsiCo Inc., up $3.04 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

PepsiCo Inc., up $3.04 to $164.40.

The beverage and snack giant raised its profit forecast for the year.

Neogen Corp., down 90 cents to $16.06.

The maker of medical testing kits reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Truist Financial Corp., up $1.82 to $29.25.

The banking company is reportedly considering selling its insurance brokerage unite to Stone Point.

Palantir Technologies Inc., up 19 cents to $17.80.

The data-mining technology company was awarded a new contract with the U.S. Army.

Unity Software Inc., up 32 cents to $30.02.

The video-gaming software company said CEO John Riccitiello is retiring.

Akero Therapeutics Inc., down $30.39 to $18.15.

Investors were disappointed by the drug developer’s latest update on a potential liver condition treatment.

PGT Innovations Inc., up $5.75 to $31.95.

The maker of windows and doors reportedly rejected a buyout offer from Miter Brands.

APA Corp., down 28 cents to $38.89.

Energy stocks lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.