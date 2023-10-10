PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall, Tuesday, 10/10/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
PepsiCo Inc., up $3.04 to $164.40.
The beverage and snack giant raised its profit forecast for the year.
Neogen Corp., down 90 cents to $16.06.
The maker of medical testing kits reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Truist Financial Corp., up $1.82 to $29.25.
The banking company is reportedly considering selling its insurance brokerage unite to Stone Point.
Palantir Technologies Inc., up 19 cents to $17.80.
The data-mining technology company was awarded a new contract with the U.S. Army.
Unity Software Inc., up 32 cents to $30.02.
The video-gaming software company said CEO John Riccitiello is retiring.
Akero Therapeutics Inc., down $30.39 to $18.15.
Investors were disappointed by the drug developer’s latest update on a potential liver condition treatment.
PGT Innovations Inc., up $5.75 to $31.95.
The maker of windows and doors reportedly rejected a buyout offer from Miter Brands.
APA Corp., down 28 cents to $38.89.
Energy stocks lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped.
