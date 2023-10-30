Peoples Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Monday reported net income of $6.7…

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Monday reported net income of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.05 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25 million, topping Street forecasts.

