Peoples Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $31.9 million.…

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $31.9 million.

The bank, based in Marietta, Ohio, said it had earnings of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $146.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.9 million, also beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEBO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.