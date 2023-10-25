VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Penske: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 7:19 AM

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $263.4 million.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $3.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.90 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.04 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.45 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAG

