PennyMac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $92.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of $1.77.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $400.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.