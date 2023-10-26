PennyMac Mortgage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $61.4 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period.

