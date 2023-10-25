Penns Woods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2…

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

