Pegasystems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $334.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.6 million.

