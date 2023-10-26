Peabody Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $119.9…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $119.9 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 80 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 9%. The stock has risen 2.5% in the last 12 months.

