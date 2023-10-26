VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Peabody Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Peabody Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 8:02 AM

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $119.9 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 80 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 9%. The stock has risen 2.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU

