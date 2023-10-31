Paycom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $75.2 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $75.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $406.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $425 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.68 billion.

