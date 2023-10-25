Pathward: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $35.4 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based bank said it had earnings of $1.36 per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $165.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $161 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.2 million, or $5.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $704.5 million.

Pathward expects full-year earnings to be $6.20 to $6.70 per share.

Pathward shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.49, a climb of 8% in the last 12 months.

