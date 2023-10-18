Party Food and Snack Ideas on a Budget

While inflation has slowed a bit in the past few months, prices at the supermarket remain elevated. According to the…

While inflation has slowed a bit in the past few months, prices at the supermarket remain elevated. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, supermarket food prices were up 3% in August compared to the same time last year, and they’re expected to go up more than 5% this year.

That’s on top of a hike of more than 11% last year, and it means the financial commitment that comes with throwing a party for friends and family is significantly higher than it’s been in the past.

[Related:These Are the Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.]

Still, you can entertain your guests — and feed them well — without breaking the bank. Keep these tips in mind:

— Make it a potluck: By asking guests to contribute a dish, you can spread out the cost. This can also translate to a greater variety of dishes and create a more community-like opportunity to bond over food.

— Think DIY bars: One way to stretch the budget is to center the meal around a “make your own” bar filled with toppings for a base like baked potatoes, nachos or popcorn. “The toppings for those types of foods are relatively inexpensive,” Rachel Dyckman, owner of Rachel Dyckman Nutrition in New York City, says. “That can cut back on costs, especially if you assign people to bring different toppings.”

— Limit your use of animal-source foods: While prices have fallen from their 2022 peaks, meats, eggs and dairy products can still push up the overall cost of a meal. Using more plant-based dishes will make the entire meal less expensive.

— Hit up your warehouse club: Mackenzie Burgess, a registered dietitian, nutritionist, recipe developer and owner of recipe blog CheerfulChoices, says buying in bulk is often cheaper than purchasing individual items, and it can be particularly useful when feeding a crowd. Just make sure you check the unit price on items before purchasing to ensure you’re really getting a deal, she says.

— Do the prep yourself: Because stores charge for the convenience of chopping veggies for crudité or melons for fruit salads, prepping these things yourself is an easy way to lower costs.

[READ: 10 Grocery Items Getting Pricier and Alternatives to Buy Instead.]

Here’s a look at some crowd-pleasing dishes to consider for your next gathering:

1. Chili

The most cost-efficient version of this is meat-free chili made from beans and vegetables. Or, use a small amount of meat — like a sausage or two — to get the flavor without the big expense.

2. Roasted Veggies

In-season vegetables are typically less expensive than other produce. Select a few varieties and chop and roast them with olive oil, salt, pepper and other herbs.

3. Baked Goods

Making cookies, brownies or cakes is typically far cheaper than purchasing them from supermarkets or bakeries. While you can bake from scratch, if you’re not a confident about your skills consider purchasing a boxed mix.

4. Dips

From bean-based hummus dips to sour cream-based dips, people typically love them. Serve with chips, vegetables, crackers or a mix of each.

“Making your own dip is really easy and fun and can be a real crowd-pleaser,” Leanne Brown, author of “Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day,” says. “Basically, anything mixed with Greek yogurt or sour cream is amazing,” she adds.

5. Apple Bruschetta

To make this dish, thinly slice an apple into rounds or hearts, Burgess says. Then, top your slices with crumbled cheese, nuts or dried fruit.

6. Fruit Skewers

These snacks are simple, easy to make and popular with adults and children. Select a variety of in-season fruits, chop them into bite-sized pieces and thread onto a skewer. To elevate the dish, serve with a chocolate or yogurt-based dipping sauce.

7. Charcuterie Boards

These trendy boards can get expensive quickly but it’s still possible to make a stylish plate without breaking the bank. Focus on just one or two high-end meats and cheeses as the board’s stars.

“Then, pad it out with more inexpensive cheeses or things like bread sticks and vegetables,” cookbook author Linda Larsen says. “No one is going to object to baby carrots and celery sticks,” she says.

More from U.S. News

Grocery Food Shopping Tips

The Cost of Dining and Drinking Out Is Rising: How to Manage the Tab

What to Know Before You Try Grocery Pickup

Party Food and Snack Ideas on a Budget originally appeared on usnews.com