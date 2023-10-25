Parke Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $1 million in its third quarter.

The Washington Township, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $30.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

