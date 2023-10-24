PacWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — PacWest Bancorp (PACW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.3…

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its third quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based bank said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Western Bank posted revenue of $489.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $174.5 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

