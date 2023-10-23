Packaging Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Monday reported third-quarter net…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $183.2 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.