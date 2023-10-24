Paccar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.23 billion.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.34.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $8.7 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.23 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.06 billion.

