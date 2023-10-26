Pacasmayo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.6 million…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The cement provider posted revenue of $140.7 million in the period.

