Home » Latest News » Pacasmayo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 5:07 AM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The cement provider posted revenue of $140.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPAC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

