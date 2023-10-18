P.A.M. Transportation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.1 million…

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.1 million in its third quarter.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $201.5 million in the period.

