Owens Corning: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $337 million. On…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $337 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.