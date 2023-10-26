Overstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $63 million in…

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $63 million in its third quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $373.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.9 million.

