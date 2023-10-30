Otter Tail: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported earnings of $92…

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported earnings of $92 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.19.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $358.1 million in the period.

Otter Tail expects full-year earnings to be $6.76 to $6.96 per share.

