Otis Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $376 million.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period.

