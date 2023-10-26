OSI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $12.9…

The Hawthorne, California-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $279.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIS

