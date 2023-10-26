Oshkosh: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $183.7 million.…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $183.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.79. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSK

