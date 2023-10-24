VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Orrstown: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Orrstown: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:16 PM

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $9 million in its third quarter.

The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORRF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

