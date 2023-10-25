VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Orion Marine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:47 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $660,000 in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

