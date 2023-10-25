Orion Marine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $660,000 in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $660,000 in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.1 million.

