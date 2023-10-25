Origin Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.

The Ruston, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $92.2 million, also topping Street forecasts.

