O’Reilly Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $649.8 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $10.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.36 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.07 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $37.80 to $38.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.7 billion to $15.8 billion.

