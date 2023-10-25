Option Care: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

Listen now to WTOP News

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $56.3 million.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.23 billion to $4.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPCH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.