Option Care: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 7:08 AM

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $56.3 million.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.23 billion to $4.28 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

