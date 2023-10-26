CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|569¼
|578
|563¼
|576¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|597
|604¼
|591¼
|603¼
|+7
|May
|614¼
|620½
|608½
|619¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|629½
|635¼
|624¼
|633¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|643½
|649½
|639¼
|648¼
|+4¾
|Dec
|660
|665¾
|655¾
|663¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|669
|672¾
|667¾
|672¾
|—
|¾
|May
|672
|672
|672
|672
|—3¾
|Jul
|659
|659
|659
|659
|—2
|Est. sales 55,058.
|Wed.’s sales 103,042
|Wed.’s open int 444,797,
|up 9,112
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|480
|484¼
|477½
|482¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|495
|497¾
|492¼
|496¼
|+1¾
|May
|503
|505½
|500¾
|504½
|+1½
|Jul
|509
|511¼
|506¼
|510
|+1¼
|Sep
|507¼
|508
|504½
|507¼
|+¾
|Dec
|512¼
|512¼
|508¼
|511¼
|+½
|Mar
|522¼
|523
|519
|520¾
|—1
|May
|527
|527¾
|525
|526¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|526½
|526½
|524¼
|524¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|503½
|505
|502¼
|503¼
|—1½
|Dec
|503
|503
|502
|502
|—1¼
|Est. sales 168,706.
|Wed.’s sales 263,057
|Wed.’s open int 1,405,373,
|up 3,475
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|394½
|394½
|387¼
|391
|—2¼
|Mar
|409½
|411½
|409½
|410¼
|—1
|Est. sales 92.
|Wed.’s sales 420
|Wed.’s open int 3,861
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1287½
|1297¾
|1284
|1294
|+5¾
|Jan
|1307½
|1318½
|1304¼
|1314¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|1320
|1331¾
|1317¾
|1327¾
|+6
|May
|1334¼
|1345¼
|1331½
|1341½
|+6¼
|Jul
|1338¾
|1351¾
|1337¾
|1347¼
|+5½
|Aug
|1320¾
|1331¾
|1320¼
|1328
|+6¼
|Sep
|1273¾
|1287
|1273¾
|1283½
|+6½
|Nov
|1258¾
|1270¾
|1256¾
|1265¾
|+6
|Jan
|1272¾
|1278¼
|1272¾
|1277
|+8½
|Mar
|1268¾
|1268¾
|1268½
|1268½
|+7¼
|May
|1268
|1268
|1268
|1268
|+8¾
|Est. sales 135,128.
|Wed.’s sales 257,680
|Wed.’s open int 807,506
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|52.69
|53.49
|52.52
|52.63
|+.03
|Jan
|51.83
|52.61
|51.81
|51.94
|+.19
|Mar
|51.29
|52.10
|51.29
|51.50
|+.26
|May
|51.05
|51.85
|51.04
|51.23
|+.22
|Jul
|50.89
|51.61
|50.88
|51.06
|+.24
|Aug
|50.59
|51.17
|50.51
|50.65
|+.26
|Sep
|50.13
|50.76
|50.11
|50.34
|+.35
|Oct
|49.60
|50.28
|49.60
|49.91
|+.43
|Dec
|49.46
|50.14
|49.36
|49.71
|+.46
|Jan
|49.39
|49.92
|49.37
|49.92
|+.75
|Mar
|49.20
|49.81
|49.20
|49.80
|+.76
|May
|49.13
|49.78
|49.13
|49.78
|+.84
|Jul
|49.10
|49.75
|49.10
|49.50
|+.63
|Est. sales 72,440.
|Wed.’s sales 140,647
|Wed.’s open int 472,112,
|up 6,600
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|427.40
|430.30
|422.10
|430.10
|+.90
|Jan
|416.00
|418.10
|410.90
|418.10
|+.80
|Mar
|405.50
|407.40
|400.40
|407.20
|+.90
|May
|400.80
|402.90
|396.50
|402.80
|+1.20
|Jul
|399.60
|402.10
|396.40
|402.10
|+1.30
|Aug
|395.80
|398.90
|393.70
|398.90
|+1.20
|Sep
|391.60
|394.90
|391.00
|394.60
|+.50
|Oct
|387.60
|389.90
|387.60
|389.50
|—.20
|Dec
|389.80
|391.70
|387.40
|390.50
|—.70
|Est. sales 90,169.
|Wed.’s sales 187,454
|Wed.’s open int 498,369,
|up 1,488
