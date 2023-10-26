CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 569¼ 578 563¼ 576¾ +8¼ Mar 597 604¼ 591¼ 603¼ +7 May 614¼ 620½ 608½ 619¼ +5¾ Jul 629½ 635¼ 624¼ 633¾ +4¾ Sep 643½ 649½ 639¼ 648¼ +4¾ Dec 660 665¾ 655¾ 663¼ +3¼ Mar 669 672¾ 667¾ 672¾ — ¾ May 672 672 672 672 —3¾ Jul 659 659 659 659 —2 Est. sales 55,058. Wed.’s sales 103,042 Wed.’s open int 444,797, up 9,112 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 480 484¼ 477½ 482¼ +2¼ Mar 495 497¾ 492¼ 496¼ +1¾ May 503 505½ 500¾ 504½ +1½ Jul 509 511¼ 506¼ 510 +1¼ Sep 507¼ 508 504½ 507¼ +¾ Dec 512¼ 512¼ 508¼ 511¼ +½ Mar 522¼ 523 519 520¾ —1 May 527 527¾ 525 526¾ — ¼ Jul 526½ 526½ 524¼ 524¼ —2¼ Dec 503½ 505 502¼ 503¼ —1½ Dec 503 503 502 502 —1¼ Est. sales 168,706. Wed.’s sales 263,057 Wed.’s open int 1,405,373, up 3,475 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 394½ 394½ 387¼ 391 —2¼ Mar 409½ 411½ 409½ 410¼ —1 Est. sales 92. Wed.’s sales 420 Wed.’s open int 3,861 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1287½ 1297¾ 1284 1294 +5¾ Jan 1307½ 1318½ 1304¼ 1314¼ +5¾ Mar 1320 1331¾ 1317¾ 1327¾ +6 May 1334¼ 1345¼ 1331½ 1341½ +6¼ Jul 1338¾ 1351¾ 1337¾ 1347¼ +5½ Aug 1320¾ 1331¾ 1320¼ 1328 +6¼ Sep 1273¾ 1287 1273¾ 1283½ +6½ Nov 1258¾ 1270¾ 1256¾ 1265¾ +6 Jan 1272¾ 1278¼ 1272¾ 1277 +8½ Mar 1268¾ 1268¾ 1268½ 1268½ +7¼ May 1268 1268 1268 1268 +8¾ Est. sales 135,128. Wed.’s sales 257,680 Wed.’s open int 807,506 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 52.69 53.49 52.52 52.63 +.03 Jan 51.83 52.61 51.81 51.94 +.19 Mar 51.29 52.10 51.29 51.50 +.26 May 51.05 51.85 51.04 51.23 +.22 Jul 50.89 51.61 50.88 51.06 +.24 Aug 50.59 51.17 50.51 50.65 +.26 Sep 50.13 50.76 50.11 50.34 +.35 Oct 49.60 50.28 49.60 49.91 +.43 Dec 49.46 50.14 49.36 49.71 +.46 Jan 49.39 49.92 49.37 49.92 +.75 Mar 49.20 49.81 49.20 49.80 +.76 May 49.13 49.78 49.13 49.78 +.84 Jul 49.10 49.75 49.10 49.50 +.63 Est. sales 72,440. Wed.’s sales 140,647 Wed.’s open int 472,112, up 6,600 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 427.40 430.30 422.10 430.10 +.90 Jan 416.00 418.10 410.90 418.10 +.80 Mar 405.50 407.40 400.40 407.20 +.90 May 400.80 402.90 396.50 402.80 +1.20 Jul 399.60 402.10 396.40 402.10 +1.30 Aug 395.80 398.90 393.70 398.90 +1.20 Sep 391.60 394.90 391.00 394.60 +.50 Oct 387.60 389.90 387.60 389.50 —.20 Dec 389.80 391.70 387.40 390.50 —.70 Est. sales 90,169. Wed.’s sales 187,454 Wed.’s open int 498,369, up 1,488

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.