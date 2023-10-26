VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 569¼ 578 563¼ 576¾ +8¼
Mar 597 604¼ 591¼ 603¼ +7
May 614¼ 620½ 608½ 619¼ +5¾
Jul 629½ 635¼ 624¼ 633¾ +4¾
Sep 643½ 649½ 639¼ 648¼ +4¾
Dec 660 665¾ 655¾ 663¼ +3¼
Mar 669 672¾ 667¾ 672¾ ¾
May 672 672 672 672 —3¾
Jul 659 659 659 659 —2
Est. sales 55,058. Wed.’s sales 103,042
Wed.’s open int 444,797, up 9,112
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 480 484¼ 477½ 482¼ +2¼
Mar 495 497¾ 492¼ 496¼ +1¾
May 503 505½ 500¾ 504½ +1½
Jul 509 511¼ 506¼ 510 +1¼
Sep 507¼ 508 504½ 507¼
Dec 512¼ 512¼ 508¼ 511¼
Mar 522¼ 523 519 520¾ —1
May 527 527¾ 525 526¾ ¼
Jul 526½ 526½ 524¼ 524¼ —2¼
Dec 503½ 505 502¼ 503¼ —1½
Dec 503 503 502 502 —1¼
Est. sales 168,706. Wed.’s sales 263,057
Wed.’s open int 1,405,373, up 3,475
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 394½ 394½ 387¼ 391 —2¼
Mar 409½ 411½ 409½ 410¼ —1
Est. sales 92. Wed.’s sales 420
Wed.’s open int 3,861
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1287½ 1297¾ 1284 1294 +5¾
Jan 1307½ 1318½ 1304¼ 1314¼ +5¾
Mar 1320 1331¾ 1317¾ 1327¾ +6
May 1334¼ 1345¼ 1331½ 1341½ +6¼
Jul 1338¾ 1351¾ 1337¾ 1347¼ +5½
Aug 1320¾ 1331¾ 1320¼ 1328 +6¼
Sep 1273¾ 1287 1273¾ 1283½ +6½
Nov 1258¾ 1270¾ 1256¾ 1265¾ +6
Jan 1272¾ 1278¼ 1272¾ 1277 +8½
Mar 1268¾ 1268¾ 1268½ 1268½ +7¼
May 1268 1268 1268 1268 +8¾
Est. sales 135,128. Wed.’s sales 257,680
Wed.’s open int 807,506
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 52.69 53.49 52.52 52.63 +.03
Jan 51.83 52.61 51.81 51.94 +.19
Mar 51.29 52.10 51.29 51.50 +.26
May 51.05 51.85 51.04 51.23 +.22
Jul 50.89 51.61 50.88 51.06 +.24
Aug 50.59 51.17 50.51 50.65 +.26
Sep 50.13 50.76 50.11 50.34 +.35
Oct 49.60 50.28 49.60 49.91 +.43
Dec 49.46 50.14 49.36 49.71 +.46
Jan 49.39 49.92 49.37 49.92 +.75
Mar 49.20 49.81 49.20 49.80 +.76
May 49.13 49.78 49.13 49.78 +.84
Jul 49.10 49.75 49.10 49.50 +.63
Est. sales 72,440. Wed.’s sales 140,647
Wed.’s open int 472,112, up 6,600
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 427.40 430.30 422.10 430.10 +.90
Jan 416.00 418.10 410.90 418.10 +.80
Mar 405.50 407.40 400.40 407.20 +.90
May 400.80 402.90 396.50 402.80 +1.20
Jul 399.60 402.10 396.40 402.10 +1.30
Aug 395.80 398.90 393.70 398.90 +1.20
Sep 391.60 394.90 391.00 394.60 +.50
Oct 387.60 389.90 387.60 389.50 —.20
Dec 389.80 391.70 387.40 390.50 —.70
Est. sales 90,169. Wed.’s sales 187,454
Wed.’s open int 498,369, up 1,488

