The Associated Press

October 19, 2023, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 579¾ 589¾ 576½ 584½ +4¼
Mar 607¾ 615¼ 604 609½ +1½
May 623¾ 630¼ 620½ 625
Jul 638¾ 643¼ 634¼ 639
Sep 655½ 656 647 652
Dec 669 670¾ 662¾ 666 —1¼
Mar 678½ 681½ 674½ 676¼ —3¾
May 676¼ 676¼ 676¼ 676¼ —6
Est. sales 58,866. Wed.’s sales 90,038
Wed.’s open int 436,333, up 4,542
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 492 496¾ 490¼ 493¾ +1¾
Mar 506¾ 509 503½ 506½
May 514¾ 516¾ 511¼ 513¾ ¾
Jul 519½ 521¾ 516¼ 518¾ —1
Sep 515 517¼ 512¾ 515 ½
Dec 517¾ 520¼ 515¼ 518¼
Mar 528¼ 530½ 525¾ 529
Jul 532 532 530½ 530½ —1¾
Dec 504¼ 506½ 503 505¾ +1½
Dec 499½ 500 499½ 499¾
Est. sales 249,854. Wed.’s sales 167,115
Wed.’s open int 1,360,294
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 373¾ 375½ 369 372½ +1½
Mar 389¼ 389¼ 389 389 —1¼
Est. sales 197. Wed.’s sales 443
Wed.’s open int 4,104, up 28
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1311 1317¾ 1300¼ 1304¼ —6¾
Jan 1328¾ 1333 1317½ 1320¾ —8½
Mar 1338½ 1341½ 1328½ 1330½ —9½
May 1350 1352¼ 1341¼ 1342½ —8¾
Jul 1355 1357 1347¾ 1348 —8
Aug 1335 1335¾ 1328½ 1328½ —6¼
Sep 1286¾ 1288 1283 1283 —3½
Nov 1264 1268 1262½ 1263 —3½
Jan 1271¼ 1274¾ 1270 1272½
Est. sales 240,849. Wed.’s sales 333,400
Wed.’s open int 845,068, up 2,982
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 54.87 55.14 53.61 53.88 —.98
Jan 54.08 54.32 53.00 53.26 —.82
Mar 53.56 53.75 52.58 52.83 —.70
May 53.31 53.43 52.35 52.59 —.66
Jul 53.04 53.18 52.11 52.32 —.66
Aug 52.52 52.55 51.64 51.76 —.68
Sep 51.92 51.92 51.25 51.26 —.67
Oct 51.25 51.25 50.84 50.84 —.52
Dec 51.05 51.06 50.46 50.63 —.56
Est. sales 58,725. Wed.’s sales 124,030
Wed.’s open int 442,345, up 10,393
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 413.70 418.90 412.00 414.10 +.30
Jan 406.00 409.70 405.00 406.30
Mar 397.80 401.70 397.10 398.70 —.10
May 395.00 397.80 393.50 394.70 —.80
Jul 393.80 396.50 391.80 393.40 —1.20
Aug 391.40 393.20 389.50 390.80 —.60
Sep 386.30 388.00 385.40 387.00 +.50
Oct 381.70 382.20 381.00 381.80 +.80
Dec 381.10 383.70 380.40 382.30 +.20
Jan 381.40 381.40 381.40 381.40 —.10
Est. sales 107,918. Wed.’s sales 223,837
Wed.’s open int 482,349

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

