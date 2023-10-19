CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579¾ 589¾ 576½ 584½ +4¼ Mar 607¾ 615¼ 604 609½ +1½ May 623¾ 630¼ 620½ 625 +¾ Jul 638¾ 643¼ 634¼ 639 +½ Sep 655½ 656 647 652 +¼ Dec 669 670¾ 662¾ 666 —1¼ Mar 678½ 681½ 674½ 676¼ —3¾ May 676¼ 676¼ 676¼ 676¼ —6 Est. sales 58,866. Wed.’s sales 90,038 Wed.’s open int 436,333, up 4,542 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 492 496¾ 490¼ 493¾ +1¾ Mar 506¾ 509 503½ 506½ May 514¾ 516¾ 511¼ 513¾ — ¾ Jul 519½ 521¾ 516¼ 518¾ —1 Sep 515 517¼ 512¾ 515 — ½ Dec 517¾ 520¼ 515¼ 518¼ Mar 528¼ 530½ 525¾ 529 +½ Jul 532 532 530½ 530½ —1¾ Dec 504¼ 506½ 503 505¾ +1½ Dec 499½ 500 499½ 499¾ Est. sales 249,854. Wed.’s sales 167,115 Wed.’s open int 1,360,294 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 373¾ 375½ 369 372½ +1½ Mar 389¼ 389¼ 389 389 —1¼ Est. sales 197. Wed.’s sales 443 Wed.’s open int 4,104, up 28 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1311 1317¾ 1300¼ 1304¼ —6¾ Jan 1328¾ 1333 1317½ 1320¾ —8½ Mar 1338½ 1341½ 1328½ 1330½ —9½ May 1350 1352¼ 1341¼ 1342½ —8¾ Jul 1355 1357 1347¾ 1348 —8 Aug 1335 1335¾ 1328½ 1328½ —6¼ Sep 1286¾ 1288 1283 1283 —3½ Nov 1264 1268 1262½ 1263 —3½ Jan 1271¼ 1274¾ 1270 1272½ Est. sales 240,849. Wed.’s sales 333,400 Wed.’s open int 845,068, up 2,982 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 54.87 55.14 53.61 53.88 —.98 Jan 54.08 54.32 53.00 53.26 —.82 Mar 53.56 53.75 52.58 52.83 —.70 May 53.31 53.43 52.35 52.59 —.66 Jul 53.04 53.18 52.11 52.32 —.66 Aug 52.52 52.55 51.64 51.76 —.68 Sep 51.92 51.92 51.25 51.26 —.67 Oct 51.25 51.25 50.84 50.84 —.52 Dec 51.05 51.06 50.46 50.63 —.56 Est. sales 58,725. Wed.’s sales 124,030 Wed.’s open int 442,345, up 10,393 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 413.70 418.90 412.00 414.10 +.30 Jan 406.00 409.70 405.00 406.30 Mar 397.80 401.70 397.10 398.70 —.10 May 395.00 397.80 393.50 394.70 —.80 Jul 393.80 396.50 391.80 393.40 —1.20 Aug 391.40 393.20 389.50 390.80 —.60 Sep 386.30 388.00 385.40 387.00 +.50 Oct 381.70 382.20 381.00 381.80 +.80 Dec 381.10 383.70 380.40 382.30 +.20 Jan 381.40 381.40 381.40 381.40 —.10 Est. sales 107,918. Wed.’s sales 223,837 Wed.’s open int 482,349

