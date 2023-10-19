CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579¾
|589¾
|576½
|584½
|+4¼
|Mar
|607¾
|615¼
|604
|609½
|+1½
|May
|623¾
|630¼
|620½
|625
|+¾
|Jul
|638¾
|643¼
|634¼
|639
|+½
|Sep
|655½
|656
|647
|652
|+¼
|Dec
|669
|670¾
|662¾
|666
|—1¼
|Mar
|678½
|681½
|674½
|676¼
|—3¾
|May
|676¼
|676¼
|676¼
|676¼
|—6
|Est. sales 58,866.
|Wed.’s sales 90,038
|Wed.’s open int 436,333,
|up 4,542
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|492
|496¾
|490¼
|493¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|506¾
|509
|503½
|506½
|May
|514¾
|516¾
|511¼
|513¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|519½
|521¾
|516¼
|518¾
|—1
|Sep
|515
|517¼
|512¾
|515
|—
|½
|Dec
|517¾
|520¼
|515¼
|518¼
|Mar
|528¼
|530½
|525¾
|529
|+½
|Jul
|532
|532
|530½
|530½
|—1¾
|Dec
|504¼
|506½
|503
|505¾
|+1½
|Dec
|499½
|500
|499½
|499¾
|Est. sales 249,854.
|Wed.’s sales 167,115
|Wed.’s open int 1,360,294
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|373¾
|375½
|369
|372½
|+1½
|Mar
|389¼
|389¼
|389
|389
|—1¼
|Est. sales 197.
|Wed.’s sales 443
|Wed.’s open int 4,104,
|up 28
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1311
|1317¾
|1300¼
|1304¼
|—6¾
|Jan
|1328¾
|1333
|1317½
|1320¾
|—8½
|Mar
|1338½
|1341½
|1328½
|1330½
|—9½
|May
|1350
|1352¼
|1341¼
|1342½
|—8¾
|Jul
|1355
|1357
|1347¾
|1348
|—8
|Aug
|1335
|1335¾
|1328½
|1328½
|—6¼
|Sep
|1286¾
|1288
|1283
|1283
|—3½
|Nov
|1264
|1268
|1262½
|1263
|—3½
|Jan
|1271¼
|1274¾
|1270
|1272½
|Est. sales 240,849.
|Wed.’s sales 333,400
|Wed.’s open int 845,068,
|up 2,982
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|54.87
|55.14
|53.61
|53.88
|—.98
|Jan
|54.08
|54.32
|53.00
|53.26
|—.82
|Mar
|53.56
|53.75
|52.58
|52.83
|—.70
|May
|53.31
|53.43
|52.35
|52.59
|—.66
|Jul
|53.04
|53.18
|52.11
|52.32
|—.66
|Aug
|52.52
|52.55
|51.64
|51.76
|—.68
|Sep
|51.92
|51.92
|51.25
|51.26
|—.67
|Oct
|51.25
|51.25
|50.84
|50.84
|—.52
|Dec
|51.05
|51.06
|50.46
|50.63
|—.56
|Est. sales 58,725.
|Wed.’s sales 124,030
|Wed.’s open int 442,345,
|up 10,393
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|413.70
|418.90
|412.00
|414.10
|+.30
|Jan
|406.00
|409.70
|405.00
|406.30
|Mar
|397.80
|401.70
|397.10
|398.70
|—.10
|May
|395.00
|397.80
|393.50
|394.70
|—.80
|Jul
|393.80
|396.50
|391.80
|393.40
|—1.20
|Aug
|391.40
|393.20
|389.50
|390.80
|—.60
|Sep
|386.30
|388.00
|385.40
|387.00
|+.50
|Oct
|381.70
|382.20
|381.00
|381.80
|+.80
|Dec
|381.10
|383.70
|380.40
|382.30
|+.20
|Jan
|381.40
|381.40
|381.40
|381.40
|—.10
|Est. sales 107,918.
|Wed.’s sales 223,837
|Wed.’s open int 482,349
