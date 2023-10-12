CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 557¼ 560¾ 547¼ 552½ —3½ Mar 589 592 578½ 582¾ —4½ May 607½ 611¼ 598¼ 602 —5¼ Jul 624½ 628¾ 615¼ 618¾ —6½ Sep 639½ 642½ 630¾ 632¾ —7¼ Dec 656½ 659¾ 647¾ 647¾ —9½ Mar 669½ 669½ 660½ 660¾ —10½ May 673¼ 673¼ 662½ 662½ —13¼ Est. sales 31,346. Wed.’s sales 77,384 Wed.’s open int 432,564, up 5,905 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 487¾ 489¾ 484¼ 485¾ —2¼ Mar 503 505¼ 500 501½ —2¼ May 511¾ 513 508 509 —2¾ Jul 516 518 513 513¾ —3 Sep 513¾ 514½ 510¼ 511¼ —2½ Dec 516 518 513½ 514¼ —3 Mar 527¼ 528¼ 524½ 524½ —3¼ Jul 531¼ 532 531¼ 532 Dec 503¾ 504½ 502¼ 502¼ — ¾ Dec 498¼ 498¼ 498¼ 498¼ — ¼ Est. sales 55,042. Wed.’s sales 151,737 Wed.’s open int 1,364,190, up 7,111 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 395¾ 402¾ 395¼ 396¼ +½ Mar 417½ 418¾ 417½ 418¾ +3¼ Est. sales 267. Wed.’s sales 747 Wed.’s open int 3,972 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1252½ 1262½ 1250½ 1257 +4½ Jan 1272¼ 1281¾ 1270¼ 1276¼ +4 Mar 1285 1293¼ 1282¾ 1287½ +2½ May 1298¼ 1305¾ 1296¼ 1300 +2 Jul 1304½ 1312½ 1302½ 1307 +2¼ Aug 1289 1296¼ 1287¼ 1291 +1½ Sep 1254¼ 1258¼ 1250¼ 1255½ +¾ Nov 1238½ 1244¼ 1235 1240¾ +1¼ Jan 1247¼ 1247¼ 1247¼ 1247¼ — ¼ Nov 1195 1195 1195 1195 —1¾ Est. sales 108,937. Wed.’s sales 340,275 Wed.’s open int 824,275, up 2,518 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 52.21 55.17 52.16 54.97 +1.45 Dec 52.57 52.92 52.08 52.58 —.14 Jan 52.00 52.40 51.55 51.97 —.13 Mar 51.61 51.97 51.16 51.52 —.13 May 51.42 51.84 51.01 51.36 —.09 Jul 51.23 51.66 50.83 51.21 —.03 Aug 50.90 51.31 50.50 50.81 —.08 Sep 50.58 50.93 50.20 50.55 —.02 Oct 50.00 50.10 50.00 50.09 —.12 Dec 50.39 50.49 49.85 50.03 —.11 May 49.85 49.85 49.85 49.85 +.06 Est. sales 73,006. Wed.’s sales 142,463 Wed.’s open int 419,571, up 3,300 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 378.00 386.40 378.00 383.90 +6.80 Jan 375.40 382.10 375.30 379.90 +4.90 Mar 372.60 377.30 372.60 375.30 +3.50 May 372.00 375.80 371.60 374.30 +2.90 Jul 374.30 377.60 374.10 376.40 +2.70 Aug 374.10 375.80 373.10 374.80 +2.30 Sep 371.10 372.90 370.30 372.00 +2.20 Oct 367.70 368.20 367.60 367.80 +1.70 Dec 367.60 370.40 367.60 368.60 +1.00 Est. sales 110,275. Wed.’s sales 123,975 Wed.’s open int 464,368, up 5,805

