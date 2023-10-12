CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|557¼
|560¾
|547¼
|552½
|—3½
|Mar
|589
|592
|578½
|582¾
|—4½
|May
|607½
|611¼
|598¼
|602
|—5¼
|Jul
|624½
|628¾
|615¼
|618¾
|—6½
|Sep
|639½
|642½
|630¾
|632¾
|—7¼
|Dec
|656½
|659¾
|647¾
|647¾
|—9½
|Mar
|669½
|669½
|660½
|660¾
|—10½
|May
|673¼
|673¼
|662½
|662½
|—13¼
|Est. sales 31,346.
|Wed.’s sales 77,384
|Wed.’s open int 432,564,
|up 5,905
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|487¾
|489¾
|484¼
|485¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|503
|505¼
|500
|501½
|—2¼
|May
|511¾
|513
|508
|509
|—2¾
|Jul
|516
|518
|513
|513¾
|—3
|Sep
|513¾
|514½
|510¼
|511¼
|—2½
|Dec
|516
|518
|513½
|514¼
|—3
|Mar
|527¼
|528¼
|524½
|524½
|—3¼
|Jul
|531¼
|532
|531¼
|532
|Dec
|503¾
|504½
|502¼
|502¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|498¼
|498¼
|498¼
|498¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 55,042.
|Wed.’s sales 151,737
|Wed.’s open int 1,364,190,
|up 7,111
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|395¾
|402¾
|395¼
|396¼
|+½
|Mar
|417½
|418¾
|417½
|418¾
|+3¼
|Est. sales 267.
|Wed.’s sales 747
|Wed.’s open int 3,972
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1252½
|1262½
|1250½
|1257
|+4½
|Jan
|1272¼
|1281¾
|1270¼
|1276¼
|+4
|Mar
|1285
|1293¼
|1282¾
|1287½
|+2½
|May
|1298¼
|1305¾
|1296¼
|1300
|+2
|Jul
|1304½
|1312½
|1302½
|1307
|+2¼
|Aug
|1289
|1296¼
|1287¼
|1291
|+1½
|Sep
|1254¼
|1258¼
|1250¼
|1255½
|+¾
|Nov
|1238½
|1244¼
|1235
|1240¾
|+1¼
|Jan
|1247¼
|1247¼
|1247¼
|1247¼
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1195
|1195
|1195
|1195
|—1¾
|Est. sales 108,937.
|Wed.’s sales 340,275
|Wed.’s open int 824,275,
|up 2,518
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|52.21
|55.17
|52.16
|54.97
|+1.45
|Dec
|52.57
|52.92
|52.08
|52.58
|—.14
|Jan
|52.00
|52.40
|51.55
|51.97
|—.13
|Mar
|51.61
|51.97
|51.16
|51.52
|—.13
|May
|51.42
|51.84
|51.01
|51.36
|—.09
|Jul
|51.23
|51.66
|50.83
|51.21
|—.03
|Aug
|50.90
|51.31
|50.50
|50.81
|—.08
|Sep
|50.58
|50.93
|50.20
|50.55
|—.02
|Oct
|50.00
|50.10
|50.00
|50.09
|—.12
|Dec
|50.39
|50.49
|49.85
|50.03
|—.11
|May
|49.85
|49.85
|49.85
|49.85
|+.06
|Est. sales 73,006.
|Wed.’s sales 142,463
|Wed.’s open int 419,571,
|up 3,300
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|378.00
|386.40
|378.00
|383.90
|+6.80
|Jan
|375.40
|382.10
|375.30
|379.90
|+4.90
|Mar
|372.60
|377.30
|372.60
|375.30
|+3.50
|May
|372.00
|375.80
|371.60
|374.30
|+2.90
|Jul
|374.30
|377.60
|374.10
|376.40
|+2.70
|Aug
|374.10
|375.80
|373.10
|374.80
|+2.30
|Sep
|371.10
|372.90
|370.30
|372.00
|+2.20
|Oct
|367.70
|368.20
|367.60
|367.80
|+1.70
|Dec
|367.60
|370.40
|367.60
|368.60
|+1.00
|Est. sales 110,275.
|Wed.’s sales 123,975
|Wed.’s open int 464,368,
|up 5,805
