CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|545
|562½
|541¼
|561½
|+20
|Mar
|580
|592½
|573¼
|591¾
|+18¼
|May
|597½
|611½
|594½
|611¼
|+16½
|Jul
|612½
|627
|611¾
|626½
|+14¼
|Sep
|632½
|642
|631
|641¾
|+13
|Dec
|653½
|659¾
|649¾
|659¾
|+12
|Mar
|668¼
|672¾
|666¼
|672½
|+8½
|May
|675
|680
|674¼
|680
|+8¾
|Est. sales 77,997.
|Fri.’s sales 213,785
|Fri.’s open int 434,160,
|up 12,712
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|477
|486
|476
|485½
|+8¾
|Mar
|492¼
|500¾
|491¼
|500¼
|+8½
|May
|501
|509
|500
|508¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|505½
|514
|505
|513¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|503¼
|510
|502½
|509¾
|+6½
|Dec
|506½
|513½
|506½
|513¼
|+6
|Mar
|519
|523½
|519
|523
|+5½
|Jul
|526¼
|526½
|526¼
|526½
|+5
|Dec
|491½
|498½
|491½
|498¼
|+5
|Est. sales 92,028.
|Fri.’s sales 305,306
|Fri.’s open int 1,358,967,
|up 10,013
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|428¼
|444¼
|423¼
|442
|+9½
|Mar
|453
|462½
|447
|462½
|+12
|Jul
|463
|463
|463
|463
|—2¾
|Est. sales 362.
|Fri.’s sales 825
|Fri.’s open int 3,987
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1272½
|1276¾
|1265¾
|1275
|Jan
|1292
|1296¼
|1285
|1294½
|Mar
|1307¼
|1310¾
|1300¾
|1309¾
|—
|½
|May
|1319¾
|1322
|1312½
|1321¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1324½
|1327
|1318
|1326¼
|—1
|Aug
|1309
|1310¼
|1303¼
|1310¼
|—1½
|Sep
|1272¾
|1274
|1267¾
|1272½
|—3
|Nov
|1257¼
|1259¼
|1252¼
|1258¼
|—1¾
|Jan
|1265¾
|1266
|1265¼
|1265¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 123,016.
|Fri.’s sales 315,647
|Fri.’s open int 792,850,
|up 9,100
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|57.25
|57.29
|57.12
|57.13
|—.31
|Dec
|55.85
|56.77
|55.56
|56.60
|+.77
|Jan
|55.20
|56.06
|54.97
|55.90
|+.68
|Mar
|54.72
|55.56
|54.50
|55.42
|+.69
|May
|54.52
|55.31
|54.28
|55.17
|+.64
|Jul
|54.33
|55.06
|54.07
|54.87
|+.56
|Aug
|53.80
|54.56
|53.71
|54.56
|+.66
|Sep
|53.42
|54.04
|53.36
|54.04
|+.59
|Oct
|52.91
|53.02
|52.85
|52.98
|+.08
|Dec
|52.51
|53.04
|52.50
|53.04
|+.42
|Est. sales 45,057.
|Fri.’s sales 143,882
|Fri.’s open int 424,346
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|377.30
|381.40
|371.90
|372.70
|—3.20
|Dec
|381.20
|382.10
|376.60
|377.20
|—4.00
|Jan
|379.40
|380.00
|374.90
|375.40
|—4.00
|Mar
|375.10
|375.20
|371.00
|371.60
|—3.40
|May
|373.20
|373.40
|369.50
|370.20
|—2.90
|Jul
|374.70
|374.90
|371.20
|371.70
|—2.80
|Aug
|374.00
|374.00
|370.70
|371.00
|—2.60
|Sep
|371.40
|371.40
|369.00
|369.30
|—2.10
|Oct
|366.70
|367.20
|365.40
|365.40
|—2.40
|Dec
|367.20
|368.40
|366.20
|366.50
|—1.80
|Jan
|367.10
|367.10
|365.90
|365.90
|—1.70
|Mar
|364.40
|364.40
|364.40
|364.40
|—.40
|May
|365.00
|365.00
|365.00
|365.00
|+2.10
|Est. sales 76,682.
|Fri.’s sales 230,717
|Fri.’s open int 468,649
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.