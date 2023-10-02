CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 545 562½ 541¼ 561½ +20 Mar 580 592½ 573¼ 591¾ +18¼ May 597½ 611½ 594½ 611¼ +16½ Jul 612½ 627 611¾ 626½ +14¼ Sep 632½ 642 631 641¾ +13 Dec 653½ 659¾ 649¾ 659¾ +12 Mar 668¼ 672¾ 666¼ 672½ +8½ May 675 680 674¼ 680 +8¾ Est. sales 77,997. Fri.’s sales 213,785 Fri.’s open int 434,160, up 12,712 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 477 486 476 485½ +8¾ Mar 492¼ 500¾ 491¼ 500¼ +8½ May 501 509 500 508¾ +8¼ Jul 505½ 514 505 513¼ +7¾ Sep 503¼ 510 502½ 509¾ +6½ Dec 506½ 513½ 506½ 513¼ +6 Mar 519 523½ 519 523 +5½ Jul 526¼ 526½ 526¼ 526½ +5 Dec 491½ 498½ 491½ 498¼ +5 Est. sales 92,028. Fri.’s sales 305,306 Fri.’s open int 1,358,967, up 10,013 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 428¼ 444¼ 423¼ 442 +9½ Mar 453 462½ 447 462½ +12 Jul 463 463 463 463 —2¾ Est. sales 362. Fri.’s sales 825 Fri.’s open int 3,987 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1272½ 1276¾ 1265¾ 1275 Jan 1292 1296¼ 1285 1294½ Mar 1307¼ 1310¾ 1300¾ 1309¾ — ½ May 1319¾ 1322 1312½ 1321¼ — ¾ Jul 1324½ 1327 1318 1326¼ —1 Aug 1309 1310¼ 1303¼ 1310¼ —1½ Sep 1272¾ 1274 1267¾ 1272½ —3 Nov 1257¼ 1259¼ 1252¼ 1258¼ —1¾ Jan 1265¾ 1266 1265¼ 1265¾ — ¾ Est. sales 123,016. Fri.’s sales 315,647 Fri.’s open int 792,850, up 9,100 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 57.25 57.29 57.12 57.13 —.31 Dec 55.85 56.77 55.56 56.60 +.77 Jan 55.20 56.06 54.97 55.90 +.68 Mar 54.72 55.56 54.50 55.42 +.69 May 54.52 55.31 54.28 55.17 +.64 Jul 54.33 55.06 54.07 54.87 +.56 Aug 53.80 54.56 53.71 54.56 +.66 Sep 53.42 54.04 53.36 54.04 +.59 Oct 52.91 53.02 52.85 52.98 +.08 Dec 52.51 53.04 52.50 53.04 +.42 Est. sales 45,057. Fri.’s sales 143,882 Fri.’s open int 424,346 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 377.30 381.40 371.90 372.70 —3.20 Dec 381.20 382.10 376.60 377.20 —4.00 Jan 379.40 380.00 374.90 375.40 —4.00 Mar 375.10 375.20 371.00 371.60 —3.40 May 373.20 373.40 369.50 370.20 —2.90 Jul 374.70 374.90 371.20 371.70 —2.80 Aug 374.00 374.00 370.70 371.00 —2.60 Sep 371.40 371.40 369.00 369.30 —2.10 Oct 366.70 367.20 365.40 365.40 —2.40 Dec 367.20 368.40 366.20 366.50 —1.80 Jan 367.10 367.10 365.90 365.90 —1.70 Mar 364.40 364.40 364.40 364.40 —.40 May 365.00 365.00 365.00 365.00 +2.10 Est. sales 76,682. Fri.’s sales 230,717 Fri.’s open int 468,649

