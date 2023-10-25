OneMain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $194…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $194 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $900 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $907.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.