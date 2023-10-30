ONE Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $25.2 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $25.2 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $335.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.1 million.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.06 to $4.22 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.