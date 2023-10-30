ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $582.7…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $582.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

