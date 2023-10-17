Omnicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $371.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $371.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

