Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 18, 2023, 4:26 PM

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The flexible metal hose maker posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFLX

