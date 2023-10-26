Olin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $104.1 million.…



The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

