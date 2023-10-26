VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Old Republic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 7:22 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported profit of $52.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 72 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.95 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

