Old Point Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported net income of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

