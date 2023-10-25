VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Old Dominion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 7:13 AM

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $339.3 million.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

