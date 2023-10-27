Oil States International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $4.2 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $194.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OIS

